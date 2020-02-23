Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friedel, Wilson spark S. Dakota St. past S. Dakota 85-80

February 23, 2020 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 21 of his 26 points after halftime and South Dakota State stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating South Dakota 85-80 on Sunday.

Douglas Wilson added 20 points for the Jackrabbits, who used an 8-0 burst to take the lead in the final seven minutes. David Wingett and Alex Arians each scored 13 points for South Dakota State (22-8, 13-2 Summit League).

Stanley Umude had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Coyotes (19-11, 9-6). Triston Simpson added 14 points and Cody Kelley 13.

South Dakota State firmed its grip on first place in the Summit League with the win over third-place South Dakota and after second-place North Dakota State’s upset loss on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Jackrabbits are 16-0 at home this season.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

South Dakota State finishes out the regular season against North Dakota State on the road on Thursday. South Dakota finishes out the regular season against North Dakota at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms