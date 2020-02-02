Listen Live Sports

Friedrich wins four-man World Cup title, Kripps takes finale

February 2, 2020 9:05 am
 
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich won the World Cup four-man bobsled overall championship Sunday, while Canada’s Justin Kripps got the victory in the final four-man race in the series this season.

Friedrich won the four-man title for the second consecutive year, clinching the championship despite finishing a season-worst fifth in the finale. Germany’s Johannes Lochner was second in the four-man standings this season and Kripps was third — the best finish by a Canadian sled since Pierre Lueders finished second overall in the 2005-06 season.

Kripps got his third four-man win of the season Sunday, with Latvia’s Oskars Kibermanis second and Lochner taking third.

Hunter Church of the U.S. drove to eighth place in the finale and finished the four-man season in fifth place overall.

