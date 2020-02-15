Listen Live Sports

Funk, Wilson propel Army to 79-66 victory over Lehigh

February 15, 2020 4:04 pm
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tommy Funk totaled 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Matt Wilson scored 21 with eight rebounds as Army cruised past Lehigh 79-66 on Saturday.

Funk made 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 5 of 6 free throws for the Black Knights (13-12, 8-6 Patriot League). Wilson knocked down 10 o f 13 shots for Army, which shot 57% overall and 37.5% from distance (6 of 16).

Jeameril Wilson scored a career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Mountain Hawks (7-19, 4-10 Patriot League). Wilson was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Reed Fenton added 15 points, while Nic Lynch scored 12 with seven rebounds.

The Black Knights improve to 2-0 against the Mountain Hawks on the season. Army defeated Lehigh 80-79 on Feb. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

