Funk with 22, Wilson with 20 lead Army past Holy Cross 67-61

February 26, 2020 10:28 pm
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tommy Funk scored 22 points and Matt Wilson added 20 as Army topped Holy Cross 67-61 on Wednesday night.

Alex King had 10 points for Army (15-13, 10-7 Patriot League), which has won four straight at home. Josh Caldwell added nine rebounds.

Joe Pridgen had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-27, 2-15), who have lost 10 in a row. Austin Butler added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Wade had 10 points.

The Black Knights improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. Army defeated Holy Cross 79-67 on Jan. 16.

Army finishes out the regular season at Colgate on Saturday. Holy Cross finishes out the regular season against American at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

