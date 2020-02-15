Listen Live Sports

Furman 58, Chattanooga 53

February 15, 2020
 
CHATTANOOGA (16-11)

Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Ryan 4-13 10-11 20, Vila 4-7 0-0 8, Commander 1-6 0-0 2, Jean-Baptiste 2-14 0-0 5, Caldwell 2-5 0-0 5, Kenic 2-5 3-3 8, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 13-14 53.

FURMAN (22-5)

Gurley 5-10 4-5 14, Mounce 1-5 2-4 5, Slawson 5-10 2-4 13, Hunter 0-1 2-2 2, Lyons 2-7 2-2 6, Bothwell 3-9 5-6 12, Clark 3-5 0-2 6, Kenney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 17-25 58.

Halftime_Furman 24-18. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 6-29 (Ryan 2-9, Kenic 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Caldwell 1-4, Jean-Baptiste 1-8, Commander 0-3), Furman 3-18 (Slawson 1-2, Bothwell 1-4, Mounce 1-4, Clark 0-1, Gurley 0-3, Lyons 0-4). Fouled Out_Caldwell, Clark. Rebounds_Chattanooga 32 (Ryan 14), Furman 34 (Clark 9). Assists_Chattanooga 11 (Commander 4), Furman 12 (Hunter, Bothwell 4). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 15, Furman 14. A_2,430 (4,000).

