Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67

FURMAN (24-6)

Gurley 6-10 5-5 17, Slawson 6-8 4-5 17, Bothwell 3-9 5-6 13, A.Hunter 4-8 0-0 11, Lyons 5-9 3-3 14, Mounce 3-6 0-0 9, Pugh 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 17-19 81.

UNC-GREENSBORO (23-7)

Dickey 6-7 3-4 15, Galloway 2-5 0-0 6, K.Hunter 5-7 0-0 11, Massey 2-5 4-5 9, Miller 3-13 1-2 9, Allegri 4-7 0-0 11, Abdulsalam 0-3 0-0 0, Hueitt 0-3 0-0 0, Ke.Langley 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 24-52 8-11 67.

Halftime_Furman 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Furman 10-21 (Mounce 3-5, A.Hunter 3-6, Bothwell 2-3, Slawson 1-1, Lyons 1-3, Gurley 0-1, Pugh 0-2), UNC-Greensboro 11-26 (Allegri 3-6, Ke.Langley 2-2, Galloway 2-5, Miller 2-5, K.Hunter 1-2, Massey 1-3, Hueitt 0-3). Rebounds_Furman 23 (Slawson 9), UNC-Greensboro 23 (Dickey, Miller 5). Assists_Furman 15 (A.Hunter 6), UNC-Greensboro 16 (Miller 7). Total Fouls_Furman 13, UNC-Greensboro 19. A_4,256 (23,500).

