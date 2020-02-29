Furman 82, The Citadel 58

THE CITADEL (6-22)

Webster 3-6 0-0 6, Spence 3-6 2-3 8, Abee 3-8 0-0 7, Batiste 1-5 1-2 3, Fitzgibbons 2-9 0-0 5, Harris 9-13 4-7 24, S.Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-51 7-12 58.

FURMAN (25-6)

Gurley 7-11 4-6 20, Slawson 3-6 0-0 6, Bothwell 4-10 3-3 13, Hunter 4-11 0-0 12, Lyons 3-9 2-2 9, Mounce 7-13 3-5 17, T.Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Pugh 2-5 0-0 5, Kenney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 12-16 82.

Halftime_Furman 29-21. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 5-19 (Harris 2-3, Rice 1-3, Abee 1-5, Fitzgibbons 1-7, Batiste 0-1), Furman 10-31 (Hunter 4-11, Gurley 2-2, Bothwell 2-6, Lyons 1-4, Pugh 1-4, Slawson 0-1, Mounce 0-3). Fouled Out_Batiste. Rebounds_The Citadel 33 (Webster 8), Furman 34 (Slawson 8). Assists_The Citadel 13 (Abee 4), Furman 20 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_The Citadel 18, Furman 15. A_2,500 (4,000).

