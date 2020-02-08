Furman 82, W. Carolina 73

FURMAN (20-5)

Gurley 4-10 2-6 11, Mounce 3-5 1-2 8, Slawson 1-3 0-0 3, Hunter 7-11 2-2 21, Lyons 10-14 9-12 33, Clark 2-3 0-1 4, Bothwell 0-7 2-2 2, Kenney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 16-25 82.

W. CAROLINA (15-8)

Dotson 3-5 3-4 9, Steger 8-15 1-2 24, Faulkner 7-17 5-6 22, Halvorsen 3-9 0-0 9, Harris 2-4 0-0 4, McCray 1-2 0-0 3, Cork 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 9-12 73.

Halftime_Furman 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Furman 12-25 (Hunter 5-7, Lyons 4-7, Mounce 1-2, Gurley 1-3, Slawson 1-3, Bothwell 0-3), W. Carolina 14-29 (Steger 7-12, Halvorsen 3-7, Faulkner 3-8, McCray 1-1, Harris 0-1). Fouled Out_Slawson, Faulkner, McCray. Rebounds_Furman 24 (Mounce 8), W. Carolina 29 (Dotson 12). Assists_Furman 12 (Mounce 4), W. Carolina 15 (Dotson, Faulkner 4). Total Fouls_Furman 17, W. Carolina 20. A_2,338 (7,826).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.