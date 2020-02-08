Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Furman 82, W. Carolina 73

February 8, 2020 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

FURMAN (20-5)

Gurley 4-10 2-6 11, Mounce 3-5 1-2 8, Slawson 1-3 0-0 3, Hunter 7-11 2-2 21, Lyons 10-14 9-12 33, Clark 2-3 0-1 4, Bothwell 0-7 2-2 2, Kenney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 16-25 82.

W. CAROLINA (15-8)

Dotson 3-5 3-4 9, Steger 8-15 1-2 24, Faulkner 7-17 5-6 22, Halvorsen 3-9 0-0 9, Harris 2-4 0-0 4, McCray 1-2 0-0 3, Cork 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 9-12 73.

Halftime_Furman 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Furman 12-25 (Hunter 5-7, Lyons 4-7, Mounce 1-2, Gurley 1-3, Slawson 1-3, Bothwell 0-3), W. Carolina 14-29 (Steger 7-12, Halvorsen 3-7, Faulkner 3-8, McCray 1-1, Harris 0-1). Fouled Out_Slawson, Faulkner, McCray. Rebounds_Furman 24 (Mounce 8), W. Carolina 29 (Dotson 12). Assists_Furman 12 (Mounce 4), W. Carolina 15 (Dotson, Faulkner 4). Total Fouls_Furman 17, W. Carolina 20. A_2,338 (7,826).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk