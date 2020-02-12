Listen Live Sports

Furman 86, Samford 71

FURMAN (21-5)

Gurley 5-10 0-0 12, Mounce 9-12 2-3 25, Slawson 3-7 0-0 6, Hunter 5-10 0-0 12, Lyons 4-8 3-3 14, Clark 0-3 2-4 2, Bothwell 5-7 3-3 15, Kenney 0-3 0-0 0, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0, Beeker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 10-13 86.

SAMFORD (8-19)

Allen 5-10 1-5 12, Dupree 5-11 5-5 16, Austin 5-10 9-9 21, Sharkey 3-8 6-7 12, Tatum 0-5 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Padgett 0-2 0-0 0, Dye 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 23-54 21-26 71.

Halftime_Furman 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Furman 14-26 (Mounce 5-7, Lyons 3-6, Gurley 2-2, Bothwell 2-4, Hunter 2-6, Kenney 0-1), Samford 4-11 (Austin 2-3, Allen 1-1, Dupree 1-1, Padgett 0-1, Tatum 0-2, Sharkey 0-3). Fouled Out_Gurley. Rebounds_Furman 27 (Clark 6), Samford 33 (Allen 11). Assists_Furman 23 (Hunter 7), Samford 11 (Sharkey 8). Total Fouls_Furman 22, Samford 13. A_608 (4,974).

