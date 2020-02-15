Listen Live Sports

Furman keeps rolling downing Chattanooga 58-53

February 15, 2020 7:22 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored 14 points and Jalen Slawson scored 13 and Furman won its seventh straight with a 58-53 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

The Paladins are 15-2 in their last 17 games and only once this year have they lost two straight.

The Mocs built an early 13-4 lead when Matt Ryan buried a 3-pointer with 13:25 left before halftime. From there, Furman (22-5, 12-2 Southern Conference) proceeded to outscore the Mocs 20-5 for the remainder of the half.

Slawson made a 3-pointer with 11:54 remaining and extended Furman’s lead to 41-31. The Mocs (16-11, 7-7) began chipping away, and with 29 seconds left, Ryan made two foul shots to get them within 55-51.

Following a Furman timeout, Trey Doomes came up with a steal of Alex Hunter, but David Jean-Baptiste missed a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to end Chattanooga’s hopes of an upset win.

Ryan led the Mocs with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

