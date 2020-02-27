Listen Live Sports

Ga. State looks to sweep Ga. Southern

February 27, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Georgia Southern (17-12, 11-7) vs. Georgia State (18-11, 11-7)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State goes for the season sweep over Georgia Southern after winning the previous matchup in Statesboro. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Panthers created 17 Georgia Southern turnovers and turned the ball over just 10 times en route to a five-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The senior tandem of Ike Smith and Quan Jackson has led the Eagles. Smith is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jackson is putting up 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Panthers have been led by juniors Kane Williams and Justin Roberts. Williams has averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Roberts has put up 13.3 points per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has accounted for 41 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. Williams has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Panthers are 7-0 when they make 12 or more 3-pointers and 11-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Eagles are 5-0 when the team records at least 11 steals and 12-12 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Georgia State has 40 assists on 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its previous three games while Georgia Southern has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is ranked first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

