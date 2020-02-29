Listen Live Sports

Garcia leads Stony Brook over Albany 52-49

February 29, 2020 9:45 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Garcia had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Stony Brook to a 52-49 win over Albany on Saturday night.

Makale Foreman had 16 points for Stony Brook (19-11, 10-5 America East Conference). Mouhamadou Gueye added nine rebounds.

Romani Hansen had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Great Danes (14-16, 7-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Ahmad Clark added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Cameron Healy was held to three points despite entering the contest as the Great Danes’ second leading scorer at 14 points per game. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes on the season. Stony Brook defeated Albany 70-62 on Jan. 18. Stony Brook finishes out the regular season against Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Tuesday. Albany finishes out the regular season against Vermont on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

