Gardner-Webb 73, Campbell 61

CAMPBELL (14-15)

Lusane 1-4 6-6 8, Clemons 0-2 0-0 0, Gensler 5-14 0-0 11, Spencer 3-6 0-0 9, Henderson 6-9 0-0 13, Whitfield 1-7 0-0 2, Nelson 0-2 3-4 3, Carralero 2-4 2-4 6, McCullough 3-4 0-0 9, Stajcic 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 11-14 61.

GARDNER-WEBB (12-15)

Dufeal 2-2 3-4 7, Jamison 7-11 2-3 16, Jenkins 2-8 0-0 4, Johnson 5-8 8-9 21, Turner 4-6 2-2 10, Cornwall 3-9 0-1 7, Reid 4-4 0-2 8. Totals 27-48 15-21 73.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 8-24 (McCullough 3-4, Spencer 3-4, Henderson 1-1, Gensler 1-6, Carralero 0-1, Clemons 0-1, Lusane 0-1, Stajcic 0-2, Whitfield 0-4), Gardner-Webb 4-14 (Johnson 3-5, Cornwall 1-4, Turner 0-1, Jenkins 0-4). Rebounds_Campbell 26 (Lusane 7), Gardner-Webb 34 (Dufeal, Johnson 7). Assists_Campbell 14 (Henderson 3), Gardner-Webb 8 (Johnson, Turner 3). Total Fouls_Campbell 17, Gardner-Webb 13. A_1,121 (3,500).

