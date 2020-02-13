Listen Live Sports

Gardner-Webb 74, Winthrop 70

February 13, 2020 10:06 pm
 
WINTHROP (18-9)

Anumba 2-3 0-1 5, Burns 6-13 0-4 12, Ferguson 3-9 1-2 8, Vaudrin 2-8 2-2 8, Hale 3-10 1-1 9, Claxton 3-3 2-2 8, Jones 2-5 2-2 7, Falden 4-8 3-4 13, Zunic 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 11-18 70.

GARDNER-WEBB (11-14)

Dufeal 1-3 3-4 5, Jamison 9-14 4-8 23, Cornwall 6-12 2-4 17, Johnson 7-14 2-2 19, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Reid 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 28-56 11-18 74.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 9-27 (Falden 2-4, Hale 2-5, Vaudrin 2-5, Anumba 1-1, Jones 1-3, Ferguson 1-7, Burns 0-1, Zunic 0-1), Gardner-Webb 7-21 (Cornwall 3-6, Johnson 3-9, Jamison 1-2, Dufeal 0-1, Jenkins 0-3). Rebounds_Winthrop 40 (Burns 7), Gardner-Webb 24 (Dufeal 8). Assists_Winthrop 15 (Vaudrin 4), Gardner-Webb 17 (Turner 8). Total Fouls_Winthrop 14, Gardner-Webb 16. A_2,351 (3,500).

