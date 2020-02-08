Gardner-Webb 88, SC-Upstate 57

GARDNER-WEBB (9-14)

Dufeal 5-7 1-1 11, Jamison 7-15 0-0 16, Cornwall 8-13 3-3 21, Johnson 7-13 1-1 17, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Jenkins 3-7 4-4 12, Reid 3-3 1-4 7, Bryant 1-2 0-0 2, Boggs 0-0 0-0 0, Kincaid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-62 10-13 88.

SC-UPSTATE (10-15)

Zink 1-2 0-0 2, Bruner 4-12 4-5 13, Hammond 3-14 12-13 18, White 1-4 0-0 3, Aldrich 1-3 0-0 2, Booker 4-12 0-0 8, Mozone 1-7 2-2 4, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Goodloe 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 1-1 0-0 3, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-61 18-22 57.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 47-25. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 8-20 (Cornwall 2-4, Jamison 2-4, Jenkins 2-5, Johnson 2-6, Dufeal 0-1), SC-Upstate 3-17 (Carter 1-1, White 1-1, Bruner 1-5, Aldrich 0-2, Booker 0-2, Hammond 0-3, Mozone 0-3). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 36 (Cornwall 8), SC-Upstate 33 (Booker 8). Assists_Gardner-Webb 12 (Turner 7), SC-Upstate 8 (White 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 16, SC-Upstate 16. A_815 (878).

