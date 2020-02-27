Listen Live Sports

Gardner-Webb dumps Charleston Southern 83-74

February 27, 2020 10:28 pm
 
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nate Johnson had 21 points as Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 83-74 on Thursday night.

Eric Jamison Jr. added 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Christian Turner had 17 points and seven assists for Gardner-Webb (14-15, 10-7 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid added 10 points and three blocks.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 23 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (13-16, 7-10). Ty Jones tied a career high with 23 points. Nate Louis had 12 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. Charleston Southern defeated Gardner-Webb 92-83 on Jan. 25. Gardner-Webb finishes out the regular season against Radford on the road on Saturday. Charleston Southern finishes out the regular season against Presbyterian on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

