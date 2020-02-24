Listen Live Sports

Gardner-Webb, Hampton conclude suspended game from Jan. 20

February 24, 2020 8:39 pm
 
BOILING SPRING, N.C. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 19 points, Nate Johnson added 17 and Gardner-Webb beat Hampton 81-67 on Monday night to conclude a a suspended game from Jan. 20.

It was halted over a month ago, with Gardner-Webb leading 39-31 at halftime, because of a mechanical malfunction of one shot clock. Gardner-Webb led by as many as 10 points in the opening half, with Perez scoring 19 points in 20 minutes on 6-of-7 shooting. Hampton got 16 points in the half from Ben Stanley.

Kareem Reid, who did not carry over any statistics from the first half, added 10 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks for Gardner-Webb. The Bulldogs have won five of their last six games.

Gardner-Webb (13-15, 9-7 Big South) broke a tie with Hampton (13-16, 8-8) for sole possession of third place with an opportunity at a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Stanley finished with 20 points for Hampton.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

