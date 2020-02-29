Listen Live Sports

Gasperini scores 13 to carry American past Holy Cross 90-47

February 29, 2020 5:07 pm
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Mark Gasperini posted 13 points as American easily defeated Holy Cross 90-47 on Saturday.

Jamir Harris had 13 points for American (16-13, 12-6 Patriot League). Ben Lubarsky added 12 points. Marvin Bragg had 10 points.

The Crusaders’ 28.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an American opponent this season.

American dominated the first half and led 43-16 at halftime. The Crusaders’ 16 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Connor Niego had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-28, 2-16), who have now lost 11 games in a row.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. American defeated Holy Cross 81-69 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

