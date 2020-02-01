Listen Live Sports

Gates carries Houston Baptist past Texas A&M-CC 82-77

February 1, 2020 10:55 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalon Gates had 21 points as Houston Baptist snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82-77 on Saturday night.

Ian DuBose had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Houston Baptist (2-17, 2-8 Southland Conference). Qon Murphy added 13 points and six rebounds. Ty Dalton had 11 points.

Jordan Hairston had 22 points for the Islanders (9-14, 5-7). Myles Smith added 17 points and seven assists. Irshaad Hunte had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Houston Baptist faces Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces McNeese State at home on Wednesday.

