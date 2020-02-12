Listen Live Sports

George Mason 72, VCU 67

February 12, 2020 9:20 pm
 
GEORGE MASON (14-10)

Oduro 3-6 1-2 7, Wilson 4-12 5-8 14, Greene 2-5 2-2 7, Johnson 3-7 4-6 11, Miller 3-10 4-6 11, Hartwell 4-7 0-0 10, Calixte 4-4 0-1 8, Mar 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 23-52 20-29 72.

VCU (17-7)

Douglas 0-2 0-0 0, Santos-Silva 4-10 3-9 11, Vann 4-6 4-5 13, Evans 0-7 1-2 1, Jenkins 6-9 2-2 16, Hyland 3-11 2-2 11, Simms 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 3-4 0-0 7, Curry 1-4 2-2 4, Crowfield 1-1 0-0 2, Ward 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 14-22 67.

Halftime_VCU 33-30. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 6-15 (Hartwell 2-5, Wilson 1-1, Greene 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Miller 1-3), VCU 7-23 (Hyland 3-9, Jenkins 2-3, Vann 1-1, Williams 1-2, Douglas 0-1, Simms 0-3, Evans 0-4). Rebounds_George Mason 44 (Wilson 11), VCU 22 (Santos-Silva 7). Assists_George Mason 13 (Johnson, Hartwell 4), VCU 14 (Vann, Hyland 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 20, VCU 22. A_7,637 (7,637).

