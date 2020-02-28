George Mason, Duquesne meet in conference play

George Mason (15-13, 4-11) vs. Duquesne (19-8, 9-6)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays host to George Mason in an A10 matchup. Duquesne win at Saint Bonaventure 81-77 in overtime on Wednesday, while George Mason came up short in a 62-55 game at home to Dayton on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Marcus Weathers has put up 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Dukes. Complementing Weathers is Sincere Carry, who is maintaining an average of 12.2 points, four rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Patriots have been led by Javon Greene, who is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Carry has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: George Mason is 6-0 when it limits opponents to 60 or fewer points, and 9-13 when opposing teams exceed 60 points. Duquesne is 16-0 when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer, and 3-8 whenever teams score more than 69 on the Dukes.

PERFECT WHEN: The Dukes are 16-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 3-8 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Patriots are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 9-13 when opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.