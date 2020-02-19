Listen Live Sports

George Washington 70, Duquesne 67

February 19, 2020 9:59 pm
 
GEORGE WASHINGTON (12-14)

Battle 4-8 0-0 11, Paar 0-0 0-0 0, Jack 7-12 2-2 20, Nelson 4-8 1-2 10, Potter 2-9 6-8 11, Toro 7-12 2-6 16, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Stallings 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-18 70.

DUQUESNE (18-7)

Weathers 8-14 3-5 19, M.Hughes 5-11 0-0 10, Austin 1-6 0-0 2, Carry 7-16 1-1 17, Norman 2-6 0-0 5, Dunn-Martin 2-10 4-5 10, Steele 2-4 0-2 4, Buckley 0-1 0-0 0, Rotroff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 8-13 67.

Halftime_George Washington 35-32. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 9-20 (Jack 4-9, Battle 3-6, Potter 1-2, Nelson 1-3), Duquesne 5-24 (Carry 2-6, Dunn-Martin 2-9, Norman 1-3, Buckley 0-1, Weathers 0-2, Austin 0-3). Rebounds_George Washington 37 (Toro 14), Duquesne 32 (M.Hughes 9). Assists_George Washington 14 (Potter 10), Duquesne 17 (Carry 5). Total Fouls_George Washington 12, Duquesne 16. A_1,934 (19,758).

