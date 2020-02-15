George Washington 73, George Mason 67

GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-14)

Battle 4-7 3-3 13, Paar 1-4 0-0 2, Jack 7-9 1-1 19, Nelson 4-9 8-13 16, Potter 9-15 2-2 20, Toro 1-2 1-1 3, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Offurum 0-2 0-0 0, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 15-20 73.

GEORGE MASON (14-11)

Oduro 6-12 0-1 13, Wilson 6-11 1-2 15, Greene 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 6-10 5-6 17, Miller 5-9 1-2 11, Hartwell 1-7 0-0 2, Calixte 1-1 0-0 2, Mar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 7-11 67.

Halftime_George Mason 30-28. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 6-15 (Jack 4-6, Battle 2-5, Offurum 0-1, Walker 0-1, Nelson 0-2), George Mason 4-18 (Wilson 2-3, Greene 1-3, Oduro 1-3, Miller 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Hartwell 0-4). Rebounds_George Washington 24 (Potter 6), George Mason 34 (Oduro 11). Assists_George Washington 13 (Potter 8), George Mason 8 (Greene 3). Total Fouls_George Washington 17, George Mason 18. A_6,015 (10,000).

