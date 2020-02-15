Listen Live Sports

Georgetown 73, No. 19 Butler 66

GEORGETOWN (15-10)

Pickett 4-10 1-2 12, Wahab 4-6 3-6 11, Allen 9-14 0-0 22, Blair 4-10 5-6 16, Mosely 2-4 4-4 8, Ighoefe 2-4 0-0 4, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 13-18 73.

BUTLER (19-7)

Golden 2-2 2-2 6, McDermott 5-15 0-0 12, Nze 2-2 1-2 5, Tucker 5-12 2-2 16, Baldwin 7-17 2-2 17, Baddley 1-5 0-0 2, Battle 3-7 0-0 8, Mulloy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-8 66.

Halftime_Georgetown 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 10-15 (Allen 4-4, Pickett 3-4, Blair 3-6, Mosely 0-1), Butler 9-32 (Tucker 4-10, Battle 2-6, McDermott 2-10, Baldwin 1-3, Baddley 0-3). Rebounds_Georgetown 27 (Wahab 7), Butler 32 (McDermott 7). Assists_Georgetown 13 (Mosely 5), Butler 11 (Baldwin 6). Total Fouls_Georgetown 14, Butler 17. A_9,158 (9,100).

