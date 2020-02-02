Georgetown 73, St. John’s 72

GEORGETOWN (13-9)

Blair 9-19 0-1 23, Mosely 5-12 4-5 16, Pickett 2-11 5-5 10, Allen 4-8 2-2 10, Yurtseven 6-11 1-3 13, Wahab 0-2 1-2 1, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 13-18 73.

ST. JOHN’S (13-10)

Dunn 5-13 6-6 16, Williams 2-3 0-1 4, Champagnie 6-10 2-2 14, Figueroa 4-10 0-0 9, Heron 4-15 4-4 16, Earlington 3-6 0-0 7, Rutherford 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 1-4 0-0 2, Caraher 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-66 12-13 72.

Halftime_St. John’s 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 8-26 (Blair 5-11, Mosely 2-6, Pickett 1-7, Allen 0-2), St. John’s 6-22 (Heron 4-11, Earlington 1-2, Figueroa 1-3, Caraher 0-1, Champagnie 0-1, Rutherford 0-1, Williams 0-1, Dunn 0-2). Rebounds_Georgetown 41 (Yurtseven 15), St. John’s 33 (Champagnie 10). Assists_Georgetown 20 (Blair, Mosely, Allen 5), St. John’s 15 (Rutherford 6). Total Fouls_Georgetown 13, St. John’s 18.

