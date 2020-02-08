Georgetown 76, DePaul 72

DEPAUL (13-11)

Butz 6-11 2-3 14, Reed 6-11 0-0 12, Weems 4-8 1-2 11, Coleman-Lands 6-14 3-4 17, Moore 4-12 5-6 14, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Lopez 2-3 0-0 4, Ongenda 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-15 72.

GEORGETOWN (14-10)

Pickett 2-12 2-2 8, Yurtseven 8-15 0-0 16, Allen 2-6 8-8 12, Blair 11-18 4-5 30, Mosely 1-2 0-0 2, Wahab 2-5 2-2 6, Muresan 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-58 18-19 76.

Halftime_DePaul 38-32. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 5-16 (Weems 2-4, Coleman-Lands 2-6, Moore 1-3, Butz 0-1, Reed 0-2), Georgetown 6-20 (Blair 4-10, Pickett 2-7, Allen 0-1, Mosely 0-1, Yurtseven 0-1). Fouled Out_Pickett. Rebounds_DePaul 34 (Reed 13), Georgetown 31 (Yurtseven, Wahab 8). Assists_DePaul 17 (Moore 9), Georgetown 16 (Allen 9). Total Fouls_DePaul 18, Georgetown 16. A_10,308 (20,356).

