Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgetown 76, DePaul 72

February 8, 2020 2:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

DEPAUL (13-11)

Butz 6-11 2-3 14, Reed 6-11 0-0 12, Weems 4-8 1-2 11, Coleman-Lands 6-14 3-4 17, Moore 4-12 5-6 14, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Lopez 2-3 0-0 4, Ongenda 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-15 72.

GEORGETOWN (14-10)

Pickett 2-12 2-2 8, Yurtseven 8-15 0-0 16, Allen 2-6 8-8 12, Blair 11-18 4-5 30, Mosely 1-2 0-0 2, Wahab 2-5 2-2 6, Muresan 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-58 18-19 76.

Halftime_DePaul 38-32. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 5-16 (Weems 2-4, Coleman-Lands 2-6, Moore 1-3, Butz 0-1, Reed 0-2), Georgetown 6-20 (Blair 4-10, Pickett 2-7, Allen 0-1, Mosely 0-1, Yurtseven 0-1). Fouled Out_Pickett. Rebounds_DePaul 34 (Reed 13), Georgetown 31 (Yurtseven, Wahab 8). Assists_DePaul 17 (Moore 9), Georgetown 16 (Allen 9). Total Fouls_DePaul 18, Georgetown 16. A_10,308 (20,356).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk