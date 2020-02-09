Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia 49, Florida 43

February 9, 2020 3:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGIA (13-11)

Paul 2-8 3-5 7, Staiti 7-14 5-6 19, Caldwell 3-9 0-0 6, Connally 2-11 4-4 8, Morrison 4-11 0-0 9, Bates 0-1 0-2 0, Isaacs 0-3 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-61 12-17 49

FLORIDA (12-11)

Williams 6-9 1-1 13, Briggs 3-14 0-2 6, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Rickards 3-7 0-0 7, Smith 1-10 2-6 4, Dut 4-9 0-0 8, Bartram 0-1 0-0 0, de Oliveira 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 1-5 3-3 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-61 6-12 43

Georgia 8 7 17 17 49
Florida 10 13 8 12 43

3-Point Goals_Georgia 1-6 (Connally 0-2, Morrison 1-2, Hubbard 0-1, Jones 0-1), Florida 1-15 (Briggs 0-3, Moore 0-1, Rickards 1-2, Smith 0-3, Bartram 0-1, de Oliveira 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Assists_Georgia 5 (Caldwell 2), Florida 10 (Briggs 2). Fouled Out_Georgia Caldwell. Rebounds_Georgia 46 (Staiti 5-15), Florida 45 (Smith 2-8). Total Fouls_Georgia 16, Florida 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,439.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority