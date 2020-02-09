Georgia 49, Florida 43

GEORGIA (13-11)

Paul 2-8 3-5 7, Staiti 7-14 5-6 19, Caldwell 3-9 0-0 6, Connally 2-11 4-4 8, Morrison 4-11 0-0 9, Bates 0-1 0-2 0, Isaacs 0-3 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-61 12-17 49

FLORIDA (12-11)

Williams 6-9 1-1 13, Briggs 3-14 0-2 6, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Rickards 3-7 0-0 7, Smith 1-10 2-6 4, Dut 4-9 0-0 8, Bartram 0-1 0-0 0, de Oliveira 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 1-5 3-3 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-61 6-12 43

Georgia 8 7 17 17 — 49 Florida 10 13 8 12 — 43

3-Point Goals_Georgia 1-6 (Connally 0-2, Morrison 1-2, Hubbard 0-1, Jones 0-1), Florida 1-15 (Briggs 0-3, Moore 0-1, Rickards 1-2, Smith 0-3, Bartram 0-1, de Oliveira 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Assists_Georgia 5 (Caldwell 2), Florida 10 (Briggs 2). Fouled Out_Georgia Caldwell. Rebounds_Georgia 46 (Staiti 5-15), Florida 45 (Smith 2-8). Total Fouls_Georgia 16, Florida 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,439.

