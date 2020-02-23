Georgia 73, LSU 56

GEORGIA (15-12)

Paul 2-3 0-0 5, Staiti 10-16 3-4 24, Caldwell 4-10 2-2 11, Chapman 1-3 0-0 2, Connally 6-16 8-8 23, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacs 2-3 1-1 5, Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 1-1 1-1 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 15-16 73

LSU (18-8)

Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Aifuwa 5-15 2-2 12, Ashman 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Richard-Harris 4-6 0-0 10, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Trasi 5-8 2-2 13, Cherry 2-5 0-1 4, Pointer 3-9 1-2 7, Seay 0-0 1-2 1, Spencer 0-2 1-2 1, Young 2-5 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 9-13 56

Georgia 20 14 22 17 — 73 LSU 10 17 16 13 — 56

3-Point Goals_Georgia 6-17 (Paul 1-1, Staiti 1-3, Caldwell 1-5, Connally 3-8), LSU 3-11 (Richard-Harris 2-3, Trasi 1-2, Cherry 0-2, Pointer 0-2, Spencer 0-1, Young 0-1). Assists_Georgia 12 (Chapman 3), LSU 11 (Pointer 6). Fouled Out_LSU Trasi. Rebounds_Georgia 32 (Staiti 4-9), LSU 28 (Cherry 3-4). Total Fouls_Georgia 15, LSU 17. Technical Fouls_LSU Aifuwa 1. A_2,193.

