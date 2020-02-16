Georgia 76, Alabama 75, OT

ALABAMA (14-11)

Copeland 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 3-10 3-4 10, Abrams 0-1 2-4 2, Benjamin 5-10 3-4 15, Lewis 8-14 9-11 25, Knight 5-7 0-0 10, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Johnson 3-8 4-5 10, Richardson 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-53 22-32 75

GEORGIA (14-11)

Paul 3-9 0-0 6, Staiti 5-11 8-8 18, Caldwell 4-11 0-0 10, Connally 4-15 6-8 15, Morrison 8-12 0-2 18, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Isaacs 2-3 1-3 5, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 0-0 2-2 2, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 17-23 76

Alabama 12 13 25 17 8 — 75 Georgia 19 22 16 10 9 — 76

3-Point Goals_Alabama 3-18 (Walker 1-7, Benjamin 2-3, Lewis 0-3, Johnson 0-5), Georgia 5-14 (Staiti 0-1, Caldwell 2-3, Connally 1-6, Morrison 2-4). Assists_Alabama 8 (Lewis 4), Georgia 14 (Connally 6). Fouled Out_Alabama Johnson, Georgia Paul. Rebounds_Alabama 38 (Benjamin 3-6), Georgia 34 (Caldwell 5-9). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, Georgia 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,569.

