Georgia 80, Vanderbilt 78

GEORGIA (14-13)

Camara 2-3 3-4 8, Hammonds 4-12 0-0 8, Edwards 7-16 3-3 19, Harris 6-9 2-4 17, Wheeler 4-4 3-4 11, Fagan 3-5 0-0 6, Gresham 1-2 0-0 3, Crump 3-5 0-0 8, Peake 0-0 0-0 0, Ch.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 11-15 80.

VANDERBILT (9-18)

Disu 1-2 0-0 3, Obinna 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 4-8 0-2 10, Lee 12-17 10-11 34, Pippen 7-12 3-6 20, Wright 1-5 4-4 6, Albert 1-1 0-0 3, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Weikert 1-1 0-0 2, Jankovic 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 27-47 17-25 78.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 9-21 (Harris 3-4, Crump 2-3, Edwards 2-6, Camara 1-1, Gresham 1-2, Fagan 0-1, Hammonds 0-4), Vanderbilt 7-15 (Pippen 3-4, Evans 2-6, Albert 1-1, Disu 1-2, Lee 0-1, Wright 0-1). Fouled Out_Camara, Edwards. Rebounds_Georgia 27 (Edwards, Harris 5), Vanderbilt 18 (Obinna 6). Assists_Georgia 11 (Wheeler 5), Vanderbilt 7 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Georgia 23, Vanderbilt 18. A_10,378 (14,316).

