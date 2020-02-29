Georgia 99, Arkansas 89

ARKANSAS (18-11)

Bailey 2-5 2-4 6, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 9-19 6-6 28, Jones 7-13 9-9 24, Whitt 2-6 1-2 5, Sills 8-13 2-5 21, Ja.Harris 1-5 2-2 5, Chaney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 22-28 89.

GEORGIA (15-14)

Camara 4-8 2-5 10, Hammonds 9-13 1-1 22, Edwards 8-14 7-8 26, Jo.Harris 5-8 1-2 11, Wheeler 5-9 1-3 11, Crump 5-7 0-0 14, Gresham 1-4 1-1 3, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Fagan 0-0 0-0 0, Peake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 13-20 99.

Halftime_Georgia 47-39. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 9-24 (Joe 4-10, Sills 3-5, Ja.Harris 1-3, Jones 1-5, Bailey 0-1), Georgia 10-23 (Crump 4-6, Hammonds 3-4, Edwards 3-6, Camara 0-1, Wheeler 0-1, Gresham 0-2, Jo.Harris 0-3). Fouled Out_Bailey. Rebounds_Arkansas 24 (Sills 6), Georgia 38 (Hammonds, Jo.Harris 9). Assists_Arkansas 13 (Jones, Whitt 6), Georgia 12 (Hammonds, Gresham 3). Total Fouls_Arkansas 21, Georgia 23.

