Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 65

February 7, 2020 12:02 am
 
< a min read
      

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (14-10)

Carter 5-10 3-3 13, Crawley 5-10 0-2 10, Jackson 10-18 2-3 26, Smith 7-11 0-0 15, Wishart 1-8 1-2 3, McCadden 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Dawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Viti 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 6-10 67.

LOUISIANA-MONROE (6-16)

T.White 5-10 0-0 10, Efretuei 2-5 0-0 4, Ertel 10-16 5-5 30, Nicholas 1-3 0-0 2, Powell 2-7 1-2 6, Olonade 4-5 1-2 11, Y.White 1-2 0-0 2, Bernard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 7-9 65.

Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 5-21 (Jackson 4-6, Smith 1-4, Carter 0-1, Jones 0-1, Viti 0-1, McCadden 0-2, Wishart 0-6), Louisiana-Monroe 8-23 (Ertel 5-10, Olonade 2-2, Powell 1-6, Nicholas 0-2, T.White 0-3). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 26 (Carter 9), Louisiana-Monroe 31 (Olonade 8). Assists_Georgia Southern 11 (Wishart 4), Louisiana-Monroe 17 (Nicholas 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 10, Louisiana-Monroe 14. A_1,506 (7,085).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk