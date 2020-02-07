Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 65

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (14-10)

Carter 5-10 3-3 13, Crawley 5-10 0-2 10, Jackson 10-18 2-3 26, Smith 7-11 0-0 15, Wishart 1-8 1-2 3, McCadden 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Dawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Viti 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 6-10 67.

LOUISIANA-MONROE (6-16)

T.White 5-10 0-0 10, Efretuei 2-5 0-0 4, Ertel 10-16 5-5 30, Nicholas 1-3 0-0 2, Powell 2-7 1-2 6, Olonade 4-5 1-2 11, Y.White 1-2 0-0 2, Bernard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 7-9 65.

Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 5-21 (Jackson 4-6, Smith 1-4, Carter 0-1, Jones 0-1, Viti 0-1, McCadden 0-2, Wishart 0-6), Louisiana-Monroe 8-23 (Ertel 5-10, Olonade 2-2, Powell 1-6, Nicholas 0-2, T.White 0-3). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 26 (Carter 9), Louisiana-Monroe 31 (Olonade 8). Assists_Georgia Southern 11 (Wishart 4), Louisiana-Monroe 17 (Nicholas 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 10, Louisiana-Monroe 14. A_1,506 (7,085).

