Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 69

February 13, 2020 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

COASTAL CAROLINA (13-13)

Burton 10-16 0-0 20, Ceaser 1-3 0-0 2, Green 6-15 3-4 15, De.Jones 4-14 1-1 9, Peterson 0-0 1-2 1, Legania 3-7 0-3 6, Cook 5-8 1-4 11, Gumbs-Frater 0-5 2-4 2, Hippolyte 0-1 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 29-70 11-22 69.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (16-10)

Crawley 5-10 10-12 20, Jackson 6-14 3-3 18, McCadden 3-9 4-11 10, Smith 2-9 8-9 13, Wishart 2-3 0-1 6, Carter 3-4 1-2 7, Da.Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Viti 0-0 0-0 0, Dawkins 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-54 28-40 79.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 0-14 (Hippolyte 0-1, Legania 0-1, Ceaser 0-2, Gumbs-Frater 0-2, Green 0-3, De.Jones 0-5), Georgia Southern 7-24 (Jackson 3-7, Wishart 2-2, Dawkins 1-2, Smith 1-4, Da.Jones 0-1, Crawley 0-3, McCadden 0-5). Fouled Out_Cook, Wishart. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 49 (Burton 13), Georgia Southern 33 (Carter 9). Assists_Coastal Carolina 8 (Green 4), Georgia Southern 11 (McCadden 4). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 27, Georgia Southern 21. A_1,177 (3,897).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created