Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 69

COASTAL CAROLINA (13-13)

Burton 10-16 0-0 20, Ceaser 1-3 0-0 2, Green 6-15 3-4 15, De.Jones 4-14 1-1 9, Peterson 0-0 1-2 1, Legania 3-7 0-3 6, Cook 5-8 1-4 11, Gumbs-Frater 0-5 2-4 2, Hippolyte 0-1 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 29-70 11-22 69.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (16-10)

Crawley 5-10 10-12 20, Jackson 6-14 3-3 18, McCadden 3-9 4-11 10, Smith 2-9 8-9 13, Wishart 2-3 0-1 6, Carter 3-4 1-2 7, Da.Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Viti 0-0 0-0 0, Dawkins 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-54 28-40 79.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 0-14 (Hippolyte 0-1, Legania 0-1, Ceaser 0-2, Gumbs-Frater 0-2, Green 0-3, De.Jones 0-5), Georgia Southern 7-24 (Jackson 3-7, Wishart 2-2, Dawkins 1-2, Smith 1-4, Da.Jones 0-1, Crawley 0-3, McCadden 0-5). Fouled Out_Cook, Wishart. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 49 (Burton 13), Georgia Southern 33 (Carter 9). Assists_Coastal Carolina 8 (Green 4), Georgia Southern 11 (McCadden 4). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 27, Georgia Southern 21. A_1,177 (3,897).

