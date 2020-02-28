Listen Live Sports

Georgia Southern 79, Georgia St. 70

February 28, 2020 9:40 pm
 
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (18-12)

Crawley 6-8 6-8 18, Jackson 2-9 4-8 8, McCadden 3-8 1-2 8, Smith 5-9 4-6 15, Wishart 2-5 7-8 12, Carter 5-8 1-2 11, D.Jones 1-3 2-3 4, Viti 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-52 26-38 79.

GEORGIA ST. (18-12)

J.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 2-9 0-0 4, Roberts 7-10 2-2 21, Williams 4-14 5-6 15, Wilson 3-10 5-6 11, Phillips 4-12 0-0 11, Thomas 1-5 2-2 4, Linder 2-2 0-0 4, Ivery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 14-16 70.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 3-14 (Wishart 1-2, McCadden 1-3, Smith 1-4, Carter 0-1, D.Jones 0-1, Viti 0-1, Jackson 0-2), Georgia St. 10-32 (Roberts 5-8, Phillips 3-8, Williams 2-6, Ivery 0-1, Wilson 0-4, Allen 0-5). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 38 (Jackson 9), Georgia St. 33 (Phillips 7). Assists_Georgia Southern 15 (Crawley, McCadden, Wishart 3), Georgia St. 12 (Roberts 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 16, Georgia St. 28. A_3,854 (3,854).

