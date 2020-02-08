Georgia Southern 86, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (15-10)

Crawley 1-2 1-2 3, Jackson 9-13 2-3 23, McCadden 5-10 2-3 12, I.Smith 9-10 6-9 25, Wishart 3-5 4-4 10, Carter 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Viti 0-1 2-4 2, Dawkins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-55 17-25 86.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (10-15)

Johnson 5-13 3-3 14, T.Smith 5-6 0-1 10, Hardy 5-9 3-4 16, Russell 8-18 4-8 23, Wilson 3-6 2-2 9, Gueye 3-8 1-2 7, Spenkuch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 13-20 79.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 47-43. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 5-14 (Jackson 3-6, I.Smith 1-1, Jones 1-3, Crawley 0-1, Wishart 0-1, McCadden 0-2), Louisiana-Lafayette 8-24 (Hardy 3-7, Russell 3-10, Wilson 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Gueye 0-2). Fouled Out_Crawley. Rebounds_Georgia Southern 26 (I.Smith, Carter 7), Louisiana-Lafayette 28 (Wilson 9). Assists_Georgia Southern 7 (Wishart 3), Louisiana-Lafayette 8 (Wilson 3). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 21, Louisiana-Lafayette 19. A_3,876 (11,550).

