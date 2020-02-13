Listen Live Sports

Georgia St. 76, Appalachian St. 65

APPALACHIAN ST. (14-12)

Johnson 1-6 2-6 4, K.Lewis 7-9 10-11 24, Seacat 2-4 1-2 5, Forrest 3-19 3-3 11, O.Williams 5-13 4-4 17, Delph 1-6 0-0 2, J.Lewis 0-1 2-2 2, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 22-28 65.

GEORGIA ST. (17-9)

Jones 1-2 1-1 3, Allen 1-5 0-0 3, Roberts 5-7 2-2 17, K.Williams 5-14 5-9 15, D.Wilson 4-7 0-0 10, Phillips 5-8 2-2 16, Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Linder 1-2 1-2 3, Ivery 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 11-16 76.

Halftime_Georgia St. 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 5-21 (O.Williams 3-7, Forrest 2-7, Johnson 0-3, Delph 0-4), Georgia St. 13-25 (Roberts 5-6, Phillips 4-5, D.Wilson 2-4, Ivery 1-3, Allen 1-4, K.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Linder. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 25 (K.Lewis 7), Georgia St. 31 (K.Williams 7). Assists_Appalachian St. 9 (Forrest 6), Georgia St. 17 (K.Williams, D.Wilson 5). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 14, Georgia St. 22. A_2,273 (3,854).

