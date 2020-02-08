Georgia St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 69

GEORGIA ST. (16-9)

Jones 1-2 1-1 3, Allen 5-11 2-2 15, Roberts 3-10 2-2 9, K.Williams 3-10 13-14 19, Wilson 5-11 1-2 14, Thomas 3-4 3-4 9, N.Phillips 1-3 0-0 2, Linder 3-5 0-0 6, Ivery 0-1 0-0 0, Clerkley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 22-25 77.

LOUISIANA-MONROE (6-17)

T.White 7-14 4-6 19, Efretuei 1-6 0-4 2, Ertel 6-15 3-4 17, Olonade 4-9 1-2 11, Powell 0-1 2-2 2, Y.White 4-6 3-4 11, Nicholas 1-5 4-4 7. Totals 23-56 17-26 69.

Halftime_Georgia St. 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 7-26 (Allen 3-8, Wilson 3-9, Roberts 1-3, Ivery 0-1, N.Phillips 0-2, K.Williams 0-3), Louisiana-Monroe 6-17 (Olonade 2-4, Ertel 2-5, T.White 1-3, Nicholas 1-4, Powell 0-1). Fouled Out_Y.White. Rebounds_Georgia St. 31 (Jones 7), Louisiana-Monroe 33 (Y.White 10). Assists_Georgia St. 16 (Roberts 7), Louisiana-Monroe 8 (Olonade, Powell, Nicholas 2). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 21, Louisiana-Monroe 18. A_2,381 (7,085).

