Georgia St. 92, Coastal Carolina 80

COASTAL CAROLINA (13-14)

Burton 3-9 4-4 10, Ceaser 5-13 2-2 14, Green 5-8 4-5 17, D.Jones 8-13 8-9 24, Legania 2-3 1-2 5, Cook 1-3 5-7 7, Gumbs-Frater 1-8 0-0 3, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Hippolyte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 24-29 80.

GEORGIA ST. (18-9)

J.Jones 1-3 0-1 2, Allen 2-8 3-4 8, Roberts 5-8 5-5 17, Williams 4-8 6-6 15, Wilson 5-11 6-6 20, Phillips 7-13 3-4 20, Thomas 0-2 4-4 4, Linder 1-3 2-2 4, Ivery 0-1 2-2 2, Clerkley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 31-34 92.

Halftime_Georgia St. 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 6-17 (Green 3-6, Ceaser 2-6, Gumbs-Frater 1-3, D.Jones 0-2), Georgia St. 11-30 (Wilson 4-8, Phillips 3-7, Roberts 2-5, Williams 1-3, Allen 1-6, Ivery 0-1). Fouled Out_Cook, Thomas. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 31 (Ceaser 8), Georgia St. 26 (Williams 7). Assists_Coastal Carolina 13 (D.Jones 9), Georgia St. 12 (Roberts 6). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia St. 23. A_2,282 (3,854).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.