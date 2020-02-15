Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia St. 92, Coastal Carolina 80

February 15, 2020 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

COASTAL CAROLINA (13-14)

Burton 3-9 4-4 10, Ceaser 5-13 2-2 14, Green 5-8 4-5 17, D.Jones 8-13 8-9 24, Legania 2-3 1-2 5, Cook 1-3 5-7 7, Gumbs-Frater 1-8 0-0 3, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Hippolyte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 24-29 80.

GEORGIA ST. (18-9)

J.Jones 1-3 0-1 2, Allen 2-8 3-4 8, Roberts 5-8 5-5 17, Williams 4-8 6-6 15, Wilson 5-11 6-6 20, Phillips 7-13 3-4 20, Thomas 0-2 4-4 4, Linder 1-3 2-2 4, Ivery 0-1 2-2 2, Clerkley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 31-34 92.

Halftime_Georgia St. 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 6-17 (Green 3-6, Ceaser 2-6, Gumbs-Frater 1-3, D.Jones 0-2), Georgia St. 11-30 (Wilson 4-8, Phillips 3-7, Roberts 2-5, Williams 1-3, Allen 1-6, Ivery 0-1). Fouled Out_Cook, Thomas. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 31 (Ceaser 8), Georgia St. 26 (Williams 7). Assists_Coastal Carolina 13 (D.Jones 9), Georgia St. 12 (Roberts 6). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia St. 23. A_2,282 (3,854).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States