Georgia State tops Coastal Carolina 92-80

February 15, 2020 6:40 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Nelson Phillips and Damon Wilson scored 20 points apiece as Georgia State defeated Coastal Carolina 92-80 on Saturday.

The 20 points tied a career high for Phillips.

Justin Roberts had 17 points and six assists for Georgia State (18-9, 11-5 Sun Belt Conference). Kane Williams added 15 points and seven rebounds.

DeVante’ Jones had 24 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Chanticleers (13-14, 6-10). Garrick Green added 17 points. Tim Ceaser had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Chanticleers with the win. Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia State 74-72 on Jan. 4. Georgia State takes on Texas-Arlington on the road on Thursday. Coastal Carolina faces Troy at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

