Georgia Tech 64, No. 5 Louisville 58

February 12, 2020 10:29 pm
 
LOUISVILLE (21-4)

Nwora 1-6 0-0 2, Sutton 3-6 3-4 9, Enoch 2-4 0-0 4, Kimble 0-5 2-2 2, Perry 0-1 1-2 1, M.Williams 5-11 5-7 16, Johnson 6-13 4-7 16, Williamson 1-2 2-2 5, McMahon 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 19-56 17-24 58.

GEORGIA TECH (12-13)

Wright 4-7 4-4 12, Banks 4-6 2-4 10, Alvarado 5-11 5-6 18, Devoe 2-9 6-7 11, Usher 5-10 1-4 11, Parham 0-2 2-3 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 20-28 64.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 3-24 (Williamson 1-1, M.Williams 1-4, McMahon 1-8, Johnson 0-1, Perry 0-1, Kimble 0-2, Sutton 0-3, Nwora 0-4), Georgia Tech 4-14 (Alvarado 3-6, Devoe 1-4, Moore 0-1, Parham 0-1, Usher 0-2). Fouled Out_M.Williams, Johnson, Banks. Rebounds_Louisville 34 (Sutton 10), Georgia Tech 26 (Wright 6). Assists_Louisville 10 (Nwora, Kimble, Johnson 2), Georgia Tech 12 (Devoe 5). Total Fouls_Louisville 27, Georgia Tech 22. A_5,801 (8,600).

