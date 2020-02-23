Listen Live Sports

Georgia Tech 65, No. 17 Florida St. 62

February 23, 2020 7:24 pm
 
FLORIDA ST. (21-6)

Gillespie 3-8 2-3 9, Baldwin 2-4 0-0 4, Ekhomu 9-17 1-2 21, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Woolfolk 3-8 0-0 7, Myers 2-2 1-2 5, Puisis 1-3 1-2 4, Weber 4-8 2-3 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 7-12 62

GEORGIA TECH (18-10)

Cubaj 4-9 5-6 13, Francoise Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Fletcher 5-9 4-5 14, Lahtinen 2-4 1-4 5, Pan 8-22 1-2 23, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Hermosa 3-4 4-6 10, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 0-4 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 15-23 65

Florida St. 17 17 13 15 62
Georgia Tech 19 11 22 13 65

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 7-18 (Gillespie 1-2, Ekhomu 2-5, Woolfolk 1-4, Puisis 1-2, Weber 2-5), Georgia Tech 6-17 (Lahtinen 0-1, Pan 6-13, Carson 0-3). Assists_Florida St. 9 (Weber 4), Georgia Tech 12 (Cubaj 4). Fouled Out_Florida St. Woolfolk, Myers. Rebounds_Florida St. 28 ( 2-3), Georgia Tech 37 (Cubaj 5-11). Total Fouls_Florida St. 22, Georgia Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,787.

