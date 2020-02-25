Listen Live Sports

Georgia Tech 68, Clemson 59

February 25, 2020 11:12 pm
 
CLEMSON (14-13)

Simms 10-16 2-3 23, Dawes 4-10 1-2 10, Newman 1-7 0-1 2, Trapp 1-2 0-0 2, Mack 4-12 1-2 9, Tyson 3-5 4-4 10, Hemenway 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, Jemison 0-0 0-0 0, Khav.Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-14 59.

GEORGIA TECH (14-14)

Wright 4-12 2-2 10, Banks 2-4 3-5 7, Alvarado 8-14 0-1 19, Devoe 6-13 0-0 14, Usher 2-4 0-0 4, Parham 2-5 3-3 8, Khal.Moore 2-2 1-2 6, Cole 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-13 68.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 2-20 (Dawes 1-4, Simms 1-4, Newman 0-1, Scott 0-1, Trapp 0-1, Tyson 0-2, Hemenway 0-3, Mack 0-4), Georgia Tech 7-16 (Alvarado 3-5, Devoe 2-4, Khal.Moore 1-1, Parham 1-3, Cole 0-1, Usher 0-1, Wright 0-1). Rebounds_Clemson 27 (Simms, Dawes, Newman 5), Georgia Tech 30 (Banks 8). Assists_Clemson 15 (Dawes, Newman 4), Georgia Tech 16 (Devoe 8). Total Fouls_Clemson 15, Georgia Tech 16. A_4,763 (8,600).

