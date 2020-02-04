Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57

VIRGINIA TECH (14-9)

Horne 2-4 0-2 5, Alleyne 2-5 0-0 5, Bede 1-1 0-0 3, Radford 5-9 2-4 12, Nolley 4-14 1-2 10, Cone 0-3 7-7 7, Cattoor 1-5 0-0 2, Wilkins 3-11 1-2 7, Johnson 2-2 0-1 4, Ojiako 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 11-18 57.

GEORGIA TECH (11-12)

Wright 5-10 4-9 14, Banks 3-5 0-2 6, Alvarado 8-14 1-2 20, Devoe 5-9 0-0 12, Usher 3-5 2-2 8, Parham 4-7 0-0 10, Moore 0-2 3-4 3, Didenko 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 1-1 0-2 3, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Broadway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 10-21 76.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 38-18. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 4-23 (Bede 1-1, Horne 1-2, Alleyne 1-4, Nolley 1-9, Cattoor 0-2, Cone 0-2, Wilkins 0-3), Georgia Tech 8-18 (Alvarado 3-6, Parham 2-4, Devoe 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Usher 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 27 (Nolley 7), Georgia Tech 35 (Wright, Banks 7). Assists_Virginia Tech 12 (Cattoor 3), Georgia Tech 15 (Alvarado 6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 17, Georgia Tech 18. A_4,727 (8,600).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.