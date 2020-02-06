Listen Live Sports

Georgia Tech 77, Pittsburgh 48

February 6, 2020 9:59 pm
 
GEORGIA TECH (15-8)

Cubaj 2-8 5-6 9, Francoise Diouf 0-1 0-0 0, Fletcher 4-7 2-2 10, Lahtinen 2-6 2-4 6, Pan 4-13 2-3 11, Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Hermosa 8-10 0-0 16, Bates 1-3 1-1 3, Carson 5-11 2-2 17, Montgomery 0-0 3-4 3, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 17-22 77

PITTSBURGH (4-18)

Judkins 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Green 3-5 2-3 10, Harris 3-8 1-4 8, Hayford 3-8 0-0 8, Igbokwe 4-6 2-3 10, Lamark 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 1-6 2-5 4, Prapa 0-3 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-47 7-15 48

Georgia Tech 14 17 27 19 77
Pittsburgh 17 6 18 7 48

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 6-17 (Pan 1-6, Bates 0-1, Carson 5-10), Pittsburgh 5-11 (Green 2-3, Harris 1-2, Hayford 2-4, Lamark 0-1, Prapa 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 19 (Cubaj 5), Pittsburgh 13 (Knight 7). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Harris. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 43 (Hermosa 5-7), Pittsburgh 26 ( 3-4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 11, Pittsburgh 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_591.

