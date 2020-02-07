Listen Live Sports

German scores 27 to carry N. Illinois over Kent St. 57-54

February 7, 2020 9:57 pm
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German had a season-high 27 points as Northern Illinois narrowly defeated Kent State 57-54 on Friday night.

Tyler Cochran scored on a driving layup with 13 seconds left to cap the scoring for Northern Illinois. Danny Pippen missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied it for Kent State with 4 seconds left.

Lacey James had 11 rebounds for the Huskies (15-9, 8-3 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Cochran added six rebounds.

Kent State scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Pippen had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Flashes (16-8, 6-5). Anthony Roberts added 13 points. Antonio Williams had seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Golden Flashes for the season. Northern Illinois defeated Kent State 76-69 on Jan. 21. Northern Illinois faces Ball St. on the road on Tuesday. Kent State plays Ohio at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

