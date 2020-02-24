Giants 11, Diamondbacks 9

|Diamondbacks
|Giants
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|34
|11
|12
|11
|S.Marte cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Crwford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|DeLuzio pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Hward ss
|2
|2
|2
|1
|J.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|A.Young 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Roby 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecuto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Posey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Crz c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jo.Bart c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ke.Cron ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Slter lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Heyward lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Tomas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hmilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St.Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|P.Smith lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|M.Dubon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Beer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rbinson 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Perdomo ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S.Dggar rf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Canario rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Snder rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Shaw dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Leyba dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|C.Tromp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ellis ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Arizona
|010
|300
|050
|—
|9
|San Francisco
|002
|021
|60x
|—
|11
E_Widener (1), Vargas (1), Robinson (1). 2B_Marte (1), Rojas (1), Howard (1), Longoria (1), Heyward (1), Davis (1). 3B_Davis (1). HR_De La Cruz (1), Tomas (1), Vargas (1), Leyba (1), Ellis (1). SB_Marte (1), Duggar (1). SF_Ruf (1).
|Diamondbacks
|Gallen
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Chafin H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Widener BS, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Garcia L, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mantiply
|
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Brill
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Turner
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mella
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giants
|Smyly
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Blevins
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Menez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson BS, 0-0
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Selman W, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|4
|0
|1
|Phillips H, 0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oaks S, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller First, Jim Reynolds Second, Ryan Additon Third, Dan Merze.
T_3:26. A_
