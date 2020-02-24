Listen Live Sports

Giants 11, Diamondbacks 9

February 24, 2020 6:52 pm
 
1 min read
      
Diamondbacks Giants
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 12 9 Totals 34 11 12 11
S.Marte cf 2 0 1 0 Crwford ss 2 1 0 0
DeLuzio pr 2 0 1 0 R.Hward ss 2 2 2 1
J.Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 2 0 1 2
A.Young 2b 2 0 0 0 Se.Roby 3b 2 1 2 2
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 0 0
Qrecuto 3b 2 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 2 0 0 1
Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0
D L Crz c 1 1 1 1 Jo.Bart c 3 1 2 0
Ke.Cron ph 0 0 0 0 A.Slter lf 2 0 0 0
Thmpson rf 3 1 1 0 Heyward lf 3 1 1 1
Y.Tomas 1b 2 1 1 1 Hmilton cf 2 0 0 0
St.Vogt c 2 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 3 2 2 2
P.Smith lf 3 1 2 0 M.Dubon 2b 2 0 0 0
Se.Beer 1b 3 1 1 0 Rbinson 2b 2 1 2 2
Perdomo ss 1 1 0 0 S.Dggar rf 0 2 0 0
I.Vrgas 2b 3 1 1 1 Canario rf 1 0 0 0
T.Snder rf 1 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw dh 1 0 0 0
D.Leyba dh 3 1 1 3 C.Tromp ph 1 0 0 0
D.Ellis ph 1 1 1 3
Arizona 010 300 050 9
San Francisco 002 021 60x 11

E_Widener (1), Vargas (1), Robinson (1). 2B_Marte (1), Rojas (1), Howard (1), Longoria (1), Heyward (1), Davis (1). 3B_Davis (1). HR_De La Cruz (1), Tomas (1), Vargas (1), Leyba (1), Ellis (1). SB_Marte (1), Duggar (1). SF_Ruf (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Diamondbacks
Gallen 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 1 2 2 2 1
Chafin H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Widener BS, 0-0 1 2 2 2 1 3
Garcia L, 0-0 1 3 1 1 1 0
Mantiply 1-3 5 5 5 0 0
Brill 1-3 1 1 1 3 1
Turner 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mella 1 0 0 0 0 2
Giants
Smyly 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Blevins 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Menez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Anderson BS, 0-0 1 4 3 3 0 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Selman W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jimenez H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Vincent 1-3 4 5 4 0 1
Phillips H, 0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Oaks S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller First, Jim Reynolds Second, Ryan Additon Third, Dan Merze.

T_3:26. A_

