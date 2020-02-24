Giants 11, Diamondbacks 9

Diamondbacks Giants ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 12 9 Totals 34 11 12 11 S.Marte cf 2 0 1 0 Crwford ss 2 1 0 0 DeLuzio pr 2 0 1 0 R.Hward ss 2 2 2 1 J.Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 2 0 1 2 A.Young 2b 2 0 0 0 Se.Roby 3b 2 1 2 2 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 Qrecuto 3b 2 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 2 0 0 1 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0 D L Crz c 1 1 1 1 Jo.Bart c 3 1 2 0 Ke.Cron ph 0 0 0 0 A.Slter lf 2 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 3 1 1 0 Heyward lf 3 1 1 1 Y.Tomas 1b 2 1 1 1 Hmilton cf 2 0 0 0 St.Vogt c 2 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 3 2 2 2 P.Smith lf 3 1 2 0 M.Dubon 2b 2 0 0 0 Se.Beer 1b 3 1 1 0 Rbinson 2b 2 1 2 2 Perdomo ss 1 1 0 0 S.Dggar rf 0 2 0 0 I.Vrgas 2b 3 1 1 1 Canario rf 1 0 0 0 T.Snder rf 1 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw dh 1 0 0 0 D.Leyba dh 3 1 1 3 C.Tromp ph 1 0 0 0 D.Ellis ph 1 1 1 3

Arizona 010 300 050 — 9 San Francisco 002 021 60x — 11

E_Widener (1), Vargas (1), Robinson (1). 2B_Marte (1), Rojas (1), Howard (1), Longoria (1), Heyward (1), Davis (1). 3B_Davis (1). HR_De La Cruz (1), Tomas (1), Vargas (1), Leyba (1), Ellis (1). SB_Marte (1), Duggar (1). SF_Ruf (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Diamondbacks Gallen 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson 1 1 2 2 2 1 Chafin H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Widener BS, 0-0 1 2 2 2 1 3 Garcia L, 0-0 1 3 1 1 1 0 Mantiply 1-3 5 5 5 0 0 Brill 1-3 1 1 1 3 1 Turner 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Mella 1 0 0 0 0 2

Giants Smyly 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Blevins 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Menez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Anderson BS, 0-0 1 4 3 3 0 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Selman W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jimenez H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Vincent 1-3 4 5 4 0 1 Phillips H, 0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Oaks S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller First, Jim Reynolds Second, Ryan Additon Third, Dan Merze.

T_3:26. A_

