Giants 3, Brewers 3

February 26, 2020 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
Brewers Giants
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 31 3 5 3
E.Sgard 3b 2 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 2 2 1
B.Trang ss 2 0 0 0 G.Sntos ss 2 0 0 0
K.Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 1
Spnbrgr rf 2 0 1 0 P.Maris 3b 1 0 0 0
Br.Holt ss 2 0 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 0 0
L.Cstro lf 2 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Smoak 1b 3 0 2 0 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0
Dav.Fry 2b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 2 0 1 0
Mrrison dh 1 0 1 0 J.Davis lf 2 0 0 0
Freitas ph 1 1 1 0 Ch.Shaw lf 1 0 0 0
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 2 0 0 0
Segovia cf 1 1 1 0 M.Dubon cf 1 1 0 0
Rdrguez lf 2 0 0 0 S.Dggar rf 3 0 1 0
R.Healy 1b 2 1 0 0 Johnson rf 1 0 0 0
Nttnghm c 2 0 0 0 Avelino 2b 3 0 0 1
Flciano c 1 0 1 2 Rbinson dh 3 0 0 0
Cor.Ray rf 1 0 0 0
L.Erceg 3b 2 0 1 1
Milwaukee 000 000 003 3
San Francisco 101 000 100 3

E_Miller (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, San Francisco 9. LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 4. 2B_Spanberger (1), Feliciano (1), Longoria (1), Bart (1). HR_Crawford (1). SB_Dubon (1). CS_Morrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Brewers
Lindblom 2 2 1 1 0 3
Lauer 2 1 1 1 1 2
Hader 1 0 0 0 0 3
Wahl 1 0 0 0 0 2
Williams 1 1 1 1 1 2
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lee 1 1 0 0 1 0
Giants
Samardzija 2 1 0 0 1 1
Gott 1 0 0 0 2 0
Franco H, 0 1 2 0 0 0 1
Cahill H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Peralta H, 0 1 0 0 0 2 2
Wolff H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Madero H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Vizcaino BS, 0-0 1-3 4 3 2 0 0
Cyr 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds First, Gerry Davis Second, Ron Kulpa Third, Jim Wol.

T_2:56. A_5,619

The Associated Press

