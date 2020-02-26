Giants 3, Brewers 3

|Brewers
|
|
|
|
|
|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|E.Sgard 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|B.Trang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Sntos ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Spnbrgr rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Maris 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Holt ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Cstro lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|B.Posey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dav.Fry 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrrison dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freitas ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ch.Shaw lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segovia cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Dubon cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Dggar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Healy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nttnghm c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avelino 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Flciano c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Rbinson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cor.Ray rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Erceg 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|100
|—
|3
E_Miller (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, San Francisco 9. LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 4. 2B_Spanberger (1), Feliciano (1), Longoria (1), Bart (1). HR_Crawford (1). SB_Dubon (1). CS_Morrison (1).
|Brewers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lindblom
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Lauer
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hader
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wahl
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Grimm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Samardzija
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Franco H, 0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cahill H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wolff H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madero H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vizcaino BS, 0-0
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Cyr
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds First, Gerry Davis Second, Ron Kulpa Third, Jim Wol.
T_2:56. A_5,619
