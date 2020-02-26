Giants 3, Brewers 3

Brewers Giants ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 31 3 5 3 E.Sgard 3b 2 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 2 2 1 B.Trang ss 2 0 0 0 G.Sntos ss 2 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 1 Spnbrgr rf 2 0 1 0 P.Maris 3b 1 0 0 0 Br.Holt ss 2 0 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Cstro lf 2 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 3 0 2 0 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0 Dav.Fry 2b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 2 0 1 0 Mrrison dh 1 0 1 0 J.Davis lf 2 0 0 0 Freitas ph 1 1 1 0 Ch.Shaw lf 1 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 2 0 0 0 Segovia cf 1 1 1 0 M.Dubon cf 1 1 0 0 Rdrguez lf 2 0 0 0 S.Dggar rf 3 0 1 0 R.Healy 1b 2 1 0 0 Johnson rf 1 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 2 0 0 0 Avelino 2b 3 0 0 1 Flciano c 1 0 1 2 Rbinson dh 3 0 0 0 Cor.Ray rf 1 0 0 0 L.Erceg 3b 2 0 1 1

Milwaukee 000 000 003 — 3 San Francisco 101 000 100 — 3

E_Miller (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, San Francisco 9. LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 4. 2B_Spanberger (1), Feliciano (1), Longoria (1), Bart (1). HR_Crawford (1). SB_Dubon (1). CS_Morrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Brewers Lindblom 2 2 1 1 0 3 Lauer 2 1 1 1 1 2 Hader 1 0 0 0 0 3 Wahl 1 0 0 0 0 2 Williams 1 1 1 1 1 2 Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lee 1 1 0 0 1 0

Giants Samardzija 2 1 0 0 1 1 Gott 1 0 0 0 2 0 Franco H, 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 Cahill H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Peralta H, 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 Wolff H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Madero H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Vizcaino BS, 0-0 1-3 4 3 2 0 0 Cyr 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds First, Gerry Davis Second, Ron Kulpa Third, Jim Wol.

T_2:56. A_5,619

