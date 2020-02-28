Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 3, Royals 1

February 28, 2020 5:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Giants Royals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 32 1 5 1
S.Dggar rf 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0
B.Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 Merrell 2b 1 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0
Matheny 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Gzman ss 1 1 1 1
J.Davis cf 3 0 1 0 H.Dzier rf 3 0 0 0
Canario cf 1 0 0 0 Kha.Lee rf 1 0 1 0
B.Posey dh 3 1 2 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0
Toribio ph 1 0 0 0 S.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Avelino ss 2 0 1 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0
G.Sntos ss 1 0 1 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0
M.Dubon 2b 3 1 1 0 M.Frnco dh 3 0 2 0
P.Maris 2b 1 0 0 0 Mlendez ph 1 0 0 0
Dar.Ruf 1b 2 1 2 3 Strling cf 2 0 0 0
Tostado 1b 1 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 3 0 0 0
Rbinson lf 3 0 0 0 N.Lopez ss 2 0 0 0
H.Quinn lf 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 1 0 0 0
C.Tromp c 3 0 0 0
A.Anglo c 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 020 001 000 3
Kansas City 000 000 001 1

E_Santos (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, Kansas City 5. HR_Ruf (1), Guzman (1). SB_Santos (1). CS_Franco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Giants
Rodriguez W, 1-2 2 1 0 0 1 1
Suarez H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 4
Navas H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oaks H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hjelle H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jewell H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
McNutt S, 1-3 1 3 1 1 0 1
Royals
Montgomery 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kennedy L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2
Speier 1 1 0 0 1 1
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kalish 1 2 1 1 1 2
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Marte 1 1 0 0 0 3
Machado 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox First, Mark Ripperger Second, Stu Scheurwater Third, Ryan Addito.

T_2:34. A_5,098

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act