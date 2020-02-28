Giants 3, Royals 1

Giants Royals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 32 1 5 1 S.Dggar rf 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 Merrell 2b 1 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Matheny 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Gzman ss 1 1 1 1 J.Davis cf 3 0 1 0 H.Dzier rf 3 0 0 0 Canario cf 1 0 0 0 Kha.Lee rf 1 0 1 0 B.Posey dh 3 1 2 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0 Toribio ph 1 0 0 0 S.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Avelino ss 2 0 1 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0 G.Sntos ss 1 0 1 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 M.Dubon 2b 3 1 1 0 M.Frnco dh 3 0 2 0 P.Maris 2b 1 0 0 0 Mlendez ph 1 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 2 1 2 3 Strling cf 2 0 0 0 Tostado 1b 1 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 3 0 0 0 Rbinson lf 3 0 0 0 N.Lopez ss 2 0 0 0 H.Quinn lf 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 1 0 0 0 C.Tromp c 3 0 0 0 A.Anglo c 1 0 0 0

San Francisco 020 001 000 — 3 Kansas City 000 000 001 — 1

E_Santos (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, Kansas City 5. HR_Ruf (1), Guzman (1). SB_Santos (1). CS_Franco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Giants Rodriguez W, 1-2 2 1 0 0 1 1 Suarez H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 Navas H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Oaks H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hjelle H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jewell H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 McNutt S, 1-3 1 3 1 1 0 1

Royals Montgomery 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kennedy L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2 Speier 1 1 0 0 1 1 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kalish 1 2 1 1 1 2 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Marte 1 1 0 0 0 3 Machado 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox First, Mark Ripperger Second, Stu Scheurwater Third, Ryan Addito.

T_2:34. A_5,098

