Giants 3, Royals 1

|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|S.Dggar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Guyer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrell 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matheny 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gzman ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Dzier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canario cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kha.Lee rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Posey dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toribio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avelino ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Sntos ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Dubon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Frnco dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|P.Maris 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mlendez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|Strling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tostado 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Quinn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tromp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Anglo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Santos (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, Kansas City 5. HR_Ruf (1), Guzman (1). SB_Santos (1). CS_Franco (1).
|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez W, 1-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Suarez H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Navas H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oaks H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hjelle H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jewell H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McNutt S, 1-3
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Speier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kalish
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox First, Mark Ripperger Second, Stu Scheurwater Third, Ryan Addito.
T_2:34. A_5,098
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.