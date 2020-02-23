Listen Live Sports

Giants 5, Athletics 3

February 23, 2020 6:20 pm
 
Giants Athletics
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 12 3 Totals 30 3 10 3
Ystzmsk cf 1 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 1 0 0 0
Rickard ph 3 0 2 1 Nat.Orf ss 1 0 0 0
W.Flres 1b 2 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 3 1 2 1
Tostado 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Thmas cf 1 0 1 0
Dckrson lf 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0
Johnson lf 3 1 2 0 Ed.Diaz pr 2 1 1 0
McCrthy rf 2 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 1 0 0 0
B.Guyer rf 2 0 1 0 Cmpbell pr 2 0 0 0
Hineman c 2 0 0 0 M.Canha dh 2 0 1 2
Brantly c 2 0 1 1 Armntrs ph 2 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0 Grssman lf 2 0 0 0
R.Hward 2b 1 0 0 0 Theroux c 0 0 0 0
Avelino ss 2 1 1 1 Barrera rf 4 0 3 0
C.Admes ss 2 0 0 0 D.Fwler cf 2 0 0 0
Wstbrok dh 1 2 1 0 Barreto 2b 2 0 0 0
Genoves ph 2 0 0 0 A.Allen c 2 1 1 0
Ke.Wong 3b 2 0 2 0 Au.Beck ph 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez 3b 2 1 1 0
San Francisco 002 010 011 5
Oakland 002 010 000 3

E_Chapman (1). DP_San Francisco 6, Oakland 0. 2B_Rickard (1), Guyer (1), Westbrook (1), Diaz (1). HR_Avelino (1), Kemp (1). CS_Orf (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Giants
Suarez 2 1 0 0 1 2
Coonrod 1 4 2 2 1 2
Franco 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gustave 1 2 1 1 1 0
Peralta 1 1 0 0 1 2
Wolff 1 1 0 0 0 1
Madero 1 1 0 0 1 0
Athletics
Fiers 2 0 0 0 0 1
Diekman 1 3 2 2 2 0
Gossett 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gardeck 1 3 1 1 0 0
Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 0
Weems 1 1 0 0 0 2
Dunshee 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2
Naile 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Naile.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa First, Scott Barry Second, Tom Woodring Third, Dan Merze.

T_2:57. A_6,017

