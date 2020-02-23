Giants 5, Athletics 3

|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|10
|3
|
|Ystzmsk cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smien ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rickard ph
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Nat.Orf ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Flres 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Tostado 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Thmas cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ed.Diaz pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCrthy rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Guyer rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cmpbell pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Brantly c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Armntrs ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Hward 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Theroux c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avelino ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Barrera rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|C.Admes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wstbrok dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Genoves ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ke.Wong 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Au.Beck ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|002
|010
|011
|—
|5
|Oakland
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
E_Chapman (1). DP_San Francisco 6, Oakland 0. 2B_Rickard (1), Guyer (1), Westbrook (1), Diaz (1). HR_Avelino (1), Kemp (1). CS_Orf (1).
|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Coonrod
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Franco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wolff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Madero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fiers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Gossett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gardeck
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dunshee
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Naile
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Naile.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa First, Scott Barry Second, Tom Woodring Third, Dan Merze.
T_2:57. A_6,017
