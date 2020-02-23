Giants 5, Athletics 3

Giants Athletics ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 12 3 Totals 30 3 10 3 Ystzmsk cf 1 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 1 0 0 0 Rickard ph 3 0 2 1 Nat.Orf ss 1 0 0 0 W.Flres 1b 2 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 3 1 2 1 Tostado 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Thmas cf 1 0 1 0 Dckrson lf 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0 Johnson lf 3 1 2 0 Ed.Diaz pr 2 1 1 0 McCrthy rf 2 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Guyer rf 2 0 1 0 Cmpbell pr 2 0 0 0 Hineman c 2 0 0 0 M.Canha dh 2 0 1 2 Brantly c 2 0 1 1 Armntrs ph 2 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0 Grssman lf 2 0 0 0 R.Hward 2b 1 0 0 0 Theroux c 0 0 0 0 Avelino ss 2 1 1 1 Barrera rf 4 0 3 0 C.Admes ss 2 0 0 0 D.Fwler cf 2 0 0 0 Wstbrok dh 1 2 1 0 Barreto 2b 2 0 0 0 Genoves ph 2 0 0 0 A.Allen c 2 1 1 0 Ke.Wong 3b 2 0 2 0 Au.Beck ph 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 2 1 1 0

San Francisco 002 010 011 — 5 Oakland 002 010 000 — 3

E_Chapman (1). DP_San Francisco 6, Oakland 0. 2B_Rickard (1), Guyer (1), Westbrook (1), Diaz (1). HR_Avelino (1), Kemp (1). CS_Orf (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Giants Suarez 2 1 0 0 1 2 Coonrod 1 4 2 2 1 2 Franco 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gustave 1 2 1 1 1 0 Peralta 1 1 0 0 1 2 Wolff 1 1 0 0 0 1 Madero 1 1 0 0 1 0

Athletics Fiers 2 0 0 0 0 1 Diekman 1 3 2 2 2 0 Gossett 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gardeck 1 3 1 1 0 0 Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 0 Weems 1 1 0 0 0 2 Dunshee 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 Naile 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Naile.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa First, Scott Barry Second, Tom Woodring Third, Dan Merze.

T_2:57. A_6,017

