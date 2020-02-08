Listen Live Sports

Giants C Garcia to miss up to eight months after hip surgery

February 8, 2020 9:07 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Aramis Garcia had surgery on his right hip after getting injured during winter ball in the Dominican Republic in December. He will miss up to eight months.

The Giants said Saturday that Garcia underwent surgery Thursday to repair the labrum in his hip. He has begun a rehab program.

Garcia first went through treatment and rehabilitation before receiving another opinion from Dr. Marc Philippon, who performed the arthroscopic procedure once it was determined the best option.

The 27-year-old Garcia has played in 37 games the past two seasons, batting .229 with six homers and 14 RBIs.

Giants pitchers and catchers report to spring training Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their first workout under new manager Gabe Kapler set for Wednesday at Scottsdale Stadium.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

